Nashik To Introduce Godavari Aarti Modelled After Varanasi, Haridwar

In a bid to enhance the spiritual experience in Nashik, renowned for its status as Dakshin Kashi and the abode of Lord Ram, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has proposed the establishment of a permanent Godavari Aarti, akin to the famous Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Haridwar.

A substantial allocation of ₹11.77 crore for the infrastructure of this divine initiative was disbursed to the district administration through the cultural department. To expedite the process, a local committee has been formed, with Mungantiwar leading discussions to move the project forward.

Following the administrative approval by the Nashik District Collector and the prompt submission of a funds request on February 14, the proposal was swiftly endorsed, and funds were expeditiously made available. With these funds in place, the construction of essential infrastructure, including 11 platforms for Godavari Aarti, a gallery for seated devotees, high mast lighting, as well as LED and electrification works, is poised to commence promptly.

This significant step will not only enhance the spiritual ambiance of Nashik but also provide devotees and visitors with a memorable and uplifting experience. The district administration assures that the forthcoming developments will be executed with efficiency, contributing to the city's cultural and religious vibrancy.