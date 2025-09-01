 Nashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka

Nashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka

Rahul Dhotre died after a mob attack at Janardan Nagar, Nandur Naka, on Aug 22. The Dhotre family has alleged that the mob was led by former BJP corporator Uddhav Nimse.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka |

Within days of announcing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of 28-year-old Rahul Dhotre, the police arrested two main suspected killers from the Nandur Naka area on Monday. 

The suspects have been identified as Santosh Balu Mate and Swapnil Madan Bagul. The police took action and managed to arrest the duo when they were allegedly preparing to leave the city. 

The Adgaon Police have taken both of them into custody. Both accused have confessed to committing the crime along with other accomplices, the police claimed. 

Dhotre died after a mob attack at Janardan Nagar, Nandur Naka, on Aug 22. The Dhotre family has alleged that the mob was led by former BJP corporator Uddhav Nimse. They claimed the attackers turned more aggressive after Nimse’s incitement.

FPJ Shorts
Over 60,000 Maratha Quota Protesters Reach Mumbai In Four Days
Over 60,000 Maratha Quota Protesters Reach Mumbai In Four Days
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Flood Situation In State
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Flood Situation In State
Mumbai News: Bandra Multi-Faith Committee Visits ISKCON and Sarnath Budh Vihar To Explore Spiritual Diversity
Mumbai News: Bandra Multi-Faith Committee Visits ISKCON and Sarnath Budh Vihar To Explore Spiritual Diversity
Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Health Worsens On Day 4 Of Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan
Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Health Worsens On Day 4 Of Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan
Read Also
Pune's Muslim Community Postpones Eid-e-Milad Procession To Avoid Ganesh Visarjan Clash
article-image

Tension had gripped the locality after Dhotre died during treatment. Supporters of the deceased initially refused cremation until Nimse’s arrest. “We won’t perform the last rites until Nimse is caught,” they had told the police. 

After persuasion, Rahul’s cremation was held on Saturday. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik confirmed that an SIT would handle the probe. “We have registered cases of assault and murder against Nimse and others,” he said.

Read Also
Four New AI-Powered Vehicles Join Pune RTO Fleet To Enhance Road Safety & Curb Traffic Violations...
article-image

Five teams have been formed to trace Nimse and his accomplices. One team has reportedly left abroad following leads, police sources said. Officials maintain Nimse will be arrested soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka

Nashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Nanded: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Reviews Flood-Hit Areas, Urges State Government Aid For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Gramin Bank Announces Digital Service Downtime During CBS...

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...

Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...

24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...

24 Held In Gambling Den Raid Near Hotel Punam, Action Taken By Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural...