Nashik: SIT Nabs Two Accused In Dhotre Murder Case From Nandur Naka |

Within days of announcing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of 28-year-old Rahul Dhotre, the police arrested two main suspected killers from the Nandur Naka area on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Santosh Balu Mate and Swapnil Madan Bagul. The police took action and managed to arrest the duo when they were allegedly preparing to leave the city.

The Adgaon Police have taken both of them into custody. Both accused have confessed to committing the crime along with other accomplices, the police claimed.

Dhotre died after a mob attack at Janardan Nagar, Nandur Naka, on Aug 22. The Dhotre family has alleged that the mob was led by former BJP corporator Uddhav Nimse. They claimed the attackers turned more aggressive after Nimse’s incitement.

Tension had gripped the locality after Dhotre died during treatment. Supporters of the deceased initially refused cremation until Nimse’s arrest. “We won’t perform the last rites until Nimse is caught,” they had told the police.

After persuasion, Rahul’s cremation was held on Saturday. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik confirmed that an SIT would handle the probe. “We have registered cases of assault and murder against Nimse and others,” he said.

Five teams have been formed to trace Nimse and his accomplices. One team has reportedly left abroad following leads, police sources said. Officials maintain Nimse will be arrested soon.