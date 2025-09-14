Nashik: Sharad Pawar Distances Party From Jarange Patil's Movement, Calls For Strengthening Social Fabric

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Distances Party From Jarange Patil's Movement, Calls For Strengthening Social Fabric | File

NCP (SP) C hief Sharad Pawar made it clear here that we have nothing to do with the movement of Maratha reservation agitator Manoj Jarange Patil. Social unity has been the hallmark of Maharashtra since its inception. However, he also commented that this unity is being broken.

Pawar, who came to the party's camp in Nashik, interacted with the media. Pawar said, “It is necessary for everyone to take care that there should be no bitterness among different communities. All the elements should discuss together and find a way out. Committees of different communities are being formed.”

“No government is of one caste, one community, but of all. A broad perspective should be kept while appointing committees. I am not saying that there should be only one committee. But I am firm on this,” Pawar added.

Advice to Bhujbal

Meanwhile, Pawar advised Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has taken an aggressive stance on OBC reservation. We need social unity. We will definitely try to take some comprehensive programs for that. Politics can not be a specific caste. It is not right to comment that the gap between societies will increase, Pawar said to Bhujbal.

Bhujbal has taken an extremely aggressive stance on the infiltration of the Maratha community into the OBC category through Kunbi certificates.

Presence and absence of big leaders too..

The one-day camp of the NCP (SP) was organised at the Swami Narayan Banquet Hall in Nashik. In this camp, party chief Sharad Pawar, state president Shashikant Shinde, MP Supriya Sule, former state president Jayant Patil, MLA Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar and many leaders, office bearers and activists from across the state are present in large numbers.

However, five MLAs, including MPs Amol Kolhe and Suresh Mhatre, were absent due to various reasons.