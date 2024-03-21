Nashik: Satpur Police Detain Two Suspects In Cattle Trafficking

In a recent action, the Crime Branch of the Satpur police station has apprehended two individuals involved in illegal cattle trafficking. The arrested suspects have been identified as Afroz Qureshi (49, residing in Bagwan Pura, Bhadrakali) and Saddam Patkari (33, residing in Jogwara).

The police operation unfolded when Afroz Qureshi was intercepted while transporting meat in a car with the registration number MH 03 AM 1144. Simultaneously, Saddam Patkari was nabbed by the Crime Branch Unit One from Bagwan Pura for illegally transporting cattle in a small tempo.

Read Also Nashik: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Strangling Mother To Death

The authorities seized the tempo along with two cattle valued at ₹3 lakh 25 thousand. Both suspects are facing charges related to illegal cattle trafficking, and a case has been registered against them.