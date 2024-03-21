 Nashik: Satpur Police Detain Two Suspects In Cattle Trafficking
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Satpur Police Detain Two Suspects In Cattle Trafficking

Nashik: Satpur Police Detain Two Suspects In Cattle Trafficking

The police operation unfolded when Afroz Qureshi was intercepted while transporting meat in a car with the registration number MH 03 AM 1144. Simultaneously, Saddam Patkari was nabbed by the Crime Branch Unit One from Bagwan Pura for illegally transporting cattle in a small tempo.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image

In a recent action, the Crime Branch of the Satpur police station has apprehended two individuals involved in illegal cattle trafficking. The arrested suspects have been identified as Afroz Qureshi (49, residing in Bagwan Pura, Bhadrakali) and Saddam Patkari (33, residing in Jogwara).

Read Also
Nashik: NMC Cracks Down On Advertisement Hoarding Scam, Floats New Tender
article-image

The police operation unfolded when Afroz Qureshi was intercepted while transporting meat in a car with the registration number MH 03 AM 1144. Simultaneously, Saddam Patkari was nabbed by the Crime Branch Unit One from Bagwan Pura for illegally transporting cattle in a small tempo.

Read Also
Nashik: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Strangling Mother To Death
article-image

The authorities seized the tempo along with two cattle valued at ₹3 lakh 25 thousand. Both suspects are facing charges related to illegal cattle trafficking, and a case has been registered against them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO)

Pune Airport’s New Terminal Building To Become Operational By April 15 (VIDEO)

Nashik: Minor girl Allegedly Raped, Threatened By 14-Year-Old Boy, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Nashik: Minor girl Allegedly Raped, Threatened By 14-Year-Old Boy, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

'Show Us Your Action, Not Just Acting': Wagholi Residents Seek MP Dr Amol Kolhe's Accountability...

'Show Us Your Action, Not Just Acting': Wagholi Residents Seek MP Dr Amol Kolhe's Accountability...

Nashik: Fraudsters Dupe Investors In Stock Market Scam, Case Registered Under IT Act

Nashik: Fraudsters Dupe Investors In Stock Market Scam, Case Registered Under IT Act

Nashik: Satpur Police Detain Two Suspects In Cattle Trafficking

Nashik: Satpur Police Detain Two Suspects In Cattle Trafficking