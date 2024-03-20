Nashik: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Strangling Mother To Death

Representative Photo |

In a tragic case from 2018, the District & Sessions Court has sentenced Allauddin Kamaruddin Shaikh to life imprisonment for the murder of his mother, Ruksana Kamaruddin Sheikh, in the Ganesh Nagar area of Wadalagaon. The court found him guilty of strangling his mother in a fit of rage, sparking legal action for murder and evidence tampering.

Allauddin faced accusations of brutally killing his mother, Ruksana, at their home in Ganesh Nagar, Wadalagaon, Indiranagar. The tragic incident occurred on November 14, 2018, between 4:30pm and 7pm, following a dispute over household chores.

Enraged by his mother's insistence on work, Allauddin resorted to strangulation, resulting in her untimely death. In an attempt to cover up the crime, he callously wrapped the body in a blanket, tied the limbs with a rope, and sought to eliminate evidence.

Subsequently, the Indiranagar police station filed a case, leading to an extensive investigation headed by then Assistant Inspector NN Mohite. After thorough examination of evidence and witness testimonies, Assistant Public Prosecutors Aparna Patil and Revati Kotwal presented a compelling case against the accused.

Given the compelling evidence and the severity of the offence, District & Sessions Court Judge RN Shinde handed down a verdict, sentencing Allauddin to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of ₹2,000.