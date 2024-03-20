Pune: 13-Year-Old Blackmailed, Forced To Steal Jewellery & Cash Worth ₹14.75 Lakh From Own House | representational pic

In a disturbing incident in Pune, a 13-year-old boy was blackmailed by his driver to steal jewellery and cash amounting to ₹14.75 lakh from his own house. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sinhagad Road Police Station between 2022 and 2024. The accused has been identified as Nimitesh Atul Butte, a 21-year-old resident of Dhayari.

According to the police, Butte, who worked as the boy's driver for school and coaching, had been coercing the minor to smoke and watch pornographic content for the past two years. Subsequently, Butte began to harass the boy, threatening to expose his habits to his parents if he did not comply with his demands.

Under duress, the victim began stealing cash and gold ornaments from his home, amounting to ₹14.75 lakh over the period of 2022 to 2024. The situation came to light on February 25 when the boy's parents discovered ₹20,000 in his possession, stolen a week earlier. Upon questioning, the victim revealed the harassment by Butte to his parents.

Following the revelation, Butte was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Police Sub Inspector Shrikant Sawant of Sinhagad Road Police Station stated, "We have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter. The accused has confessed to his crime, and we will proceed with appropriate action."