Nashik: NMC Cracks Down On Advertisement Hoarding Scam, Floats New Tender

In a significant development, the Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation has taken serious action against a scam involving crores of rupees in the tender for erecting advertisement hoardings on municipal premises. This decision comes amidst concerns raised regarding irregularities in the tender process. Although the committee's report is pending, the Commissioner has taken pre-emptive action by initiating a new tender process for other locations, excluding the 28 sites allocated to Mavis Advertising and Marketing. This decision aims to rectify the irregularities and ensure transparency in the advertisement hoarding system.

The Advertising and Licensing Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation had previously increased advertisement rates with the goal of boosting revenue by ₹10 crore through advertisement boards. A tender process was initiated for erecting advertisement boards at 28 locations on municipal corporation-owned open spaces, with Marvis Advertising and Marketing, a Pune-based advertising company, securing the order.

However, discrepancies emerged regarding the tender process and subsequent work orders. While the tender specified only billboards, the work order allowed illuminated boards, unipoles, and LED balls in addition to billboards. This deviation raised concerns about the transparency and integrity of the process.

Furthermore, while the tender was for a three-year contract, the work was awarded for ten years in the commencement order. Moreover, it was discovered that more than 63 hoardings were being used, with only 28 generating rent for the Municipal Corporation. This lack of accountability prompted an investigation by the Municipal Commissioner, leading to the formation of a committee chaired by the Additional Commissioner.

The move is expected to enhance revenue for the Municipal Corporation, aligning with efforts seen in Mumbai and Thane municipalities, where substantial revenue is generated from advertisement boards. With Nashik's rapid expansion, the exploration of new addable spaces underscores the city's commitment to maximizing revenue and promoting accountability in municipal affairs.