 Nashik: Nagpur IT Department Sets Up Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Nagpur IT Department Sets Up Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections

Nashik: Nagpur IT Department Sets Up Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections

Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the control room will cover the Vidarbha and Nashik regions. It will receive and register complaints from citizens, along with any accompanying information provided by them. Citizens can contact the control room using toll-free numbers 1800-233-0355 and 1800-233-0356.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Income Tax Department in Nagpur has established a control room. Citizens can utilize this facility to report any information or complaints regarding cash, valuables, or other items intended for illegitimate use during the upcoming polls.

Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the control room will cover the Vidarbha and Nashik regions. It will receive and register complaints from citizens, along with any accompanying information provided by them. Citizens can contact the control room using toll-free numbers 1800-233-0355 and 1800-233-0356. Additionally, they can share images or videos related to their complaint via WhatsApp at 9403390980 or send information via email to the address Nagpur.addldit.inv@incometax.gov.in.

The details of this control room were shared by the Nodal Officer of the Income Tax Department, Nagpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic...

Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic...

Nashik: Jijamata Nursing Scholarship Programme Launched By Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Alumni...

Nashik: Jijamata Nursing Scholarship Programme Launched By Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Alumni...

Congress Grapples With Candidate Selection Discord In Pune Lok Sabha Race

Congress Grapples With Candidate Selection Discord In Pune Lok Sabha Race

Nashik: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Strangling Mother To Death

Nashik: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Strangling Mother To Death

Nashik: Nagpur IT Department Sets Up Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections

Nashik: Nagpur IT Department Sets Up Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections