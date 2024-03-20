Nashik: Nagpur IT Department Sets Up Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Income Tax Department in Nagpur has established a control room. Citizens can utilize this facility to report any information or complaints regarding cash, valuables, or other items intended for illegitimate use during the upcoming polls.

Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the control room will cover the Vidarbha and Nashik regions. It will receive and register complaints from citizens, along with any accompanying information provided by them. Citizens can contact the control room using toll-free numbers 1800-233-0355 and 1800-233-0356. Additionally, they can share images or videos related to their complaint via WhatsApp at 9403390980 or send information via email to the address Nagpur.addldit.inv@incometax.gov.in.

The details of this control room were shared by the Nodal Officer of the Income Tax Department, Nagpur.