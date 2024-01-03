Nashik Rural Police's 'Baliraja Helpline' Resolves 157 Farmer Complaints, Recovers ₹55.71 Lakh | Sourced

The recently launched 'Baliraja Helpline' by Nashik Rural Police has made significant strides in supporting local farmers, effectively addressing grievances and tackling fraudulent activities. Within days of its establishment, the helpline has successfully resolved 157 cases, recovering a total of ₹55.71 lakh in fraudulent transactions, and provided relief to approximately 69 farmers.

Nashik district, acclaimed as the state's agricultural centre for its abundant production of grapes, pomegranates, onions, tomatoes, and various vegetables, has unfortunately witnessed instances of traders deceiving local farmers. Acknowledging this trend, Nashik Rural Police introduced the helpline to offer a direct recourse for farmers facing such challenges. This dedicated platform enables farmers to lodge complaints directly with a specialised police team, specifically concerning fraudulent promises and transactions made by external traders.

Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap highlighted the helpline's importance, emphasising its role in providing farmers with updates on pending work and facilitating direct communication with authorities.

Accessible through the number 6262 (76) 6363, the helpline serves as a simplified point of contact for farmers, eliminating the need for multiple visits to police stations or other offices. Farmers often encounter obstacles in obtaining information about pending tasks or face unnecessary travel due to a lack of updates on their work status. The helpline aims to streamline interactions, ensuring swift resolutions to farmers' concerns without undue delays.

This proactive initiative by Nashik Rural Police is poised to boost transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for farmers, alleviating their hardships and empowering them to address issues effectively.