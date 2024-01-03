Pune: Husband Catches Wife In Compromising Position In Lodge, Reports Incident To Wakad Police |

In Pune's Wakad area, a man discovered his wife engaging in a compromising situation with her boyfriend, leading him to report the incident to the Wakad police station. The husband caught his wife red-handed during a sexual encounter, explicitly detailed in the non-cognizable complaint.

The incident occurred on December 28, 2023, around 3:30 pm, when the husband, harbouring suspicions about his wife, decided to investigate. Tracing his wife to a lodge in Wakad, he, along with a co-worker, broke into the room, discovering both individuals in a compromising state, completely naked.

Deeply disturbed by the betrayal, the husband formally lodged a complaint with the police, providing explicit details of the incident. The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Man burnt wife after similar incident in UP

In November 2023, a tragic incident unfolded in a village in Uttar Pradesh, where a 35-year-old woman named Anjali was allegedly burned to death by her husband, Nepal Singh, after he discovered her in an intimate state with another man, as revealed by the police on Sunday.

The charred remains of Anjali were discovered late Saturday night in a field near the village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Shahi Police Station.

Following accusations from Anjali's family, the police arrested Nepal Singh on murder charges. During interrogation, Singh confessed to killing his wife due to her involvement in an extramarital affair with another man.

According to the police account, on Saturday night, Singh found his wife lying on a stack of straw with another man. In a fit of rage, he set the stack on fire and departed from the scene.

Anjali's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while the fate of the man who was with her remains unknown.