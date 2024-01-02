Pune Shocker! Man Hacks Wife To Death By Axe Over Suspicions About Her Character In Warje |

A man brutally murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe on Tuesday morning around 6:30 in Pune's Warje.

The victim, identified as Uma alias Papuja Lakhan Kamble (25), was attacked by her husband, Lakhan Kamble (28), who has been arrested by the police.

The couple, originally from Kalamb taluka in Dharashiv district, had migrated to Pune for work, earning a living through odd jobs. The accused, currently unemployed, was reportedly suspicious of Uma's character, leading to frequent disputes between them.

On Tuesday morning, another argument erupted between the couple. In a fit of rage, Lakhan grabbed an axe and attacked Uma, inflicting fatal injuries.

The locals alerted the police about the gruesome incident. Upon reaching the scene, the police arrested the accused. Uma's lifeless body was sent to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have initiated the process of filing a case in this tragic matter.

