Pune: Defence Manufacturer Directory's 3rd Edition Launched At Southern Command HQ | X/@IaSouthern

The Defence Manufacturer Directory, an extensive repository featuring 650 industries, was unveiled at the Southern Command headquarters by Lt Gen AK Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM GOC-in-C Southern Command, along with Prashant Girbane, Director General, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA). This marks the release of the directory's 3rd edition, available in both print and e-format.

Compiled by the MCCIA, an organisation with an 89-year legacy and over 3,000 members, this directory provides a comprehensive platform for business promotion and collaboration, offering essential support at every stage.

Read Also Pune Police Nab Repeat Offender Based On Partial Vehicle Registration Number Seen On CCTV

This significant initiative is poised to amplify the visibility and reach of defence industries, fostering coordinated efforts towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' emphasising quality products, and bolstering promotion in both the national and international markets.

PRO Defence Pune showcased glimpses of the event on X (formerly Twitter), sharing, "Lt Gen AK Singh,#ArmyCdr unveils 3rd edition of Defence Manufacturers Directory, featuring 650 industries. Comprehensive database in print & e-format strengthens commitment to #AatmnirbharBharat enhancing outreach & collaboration with industrial stakeholders. #OnPathToTransformation."

Lt Gen AK Singh,#ArmyCdr unveils 3rd edition of Defence Manufacturers Directory,featuring 650 Industries. Comprehensive database in print & e-format,strengthens commitment to #AatmnirbharBharat enhancing outreach &collaboration with industrial stakeholders#OnPathToTransformation pic.twitter.com/wfbrwM78Wo — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) January 3, 2024

MCCIA also expressed gratitude on X, extending thanks to Lt Gen AK Singh and the Southern Command team "for their unwavering support towards MCCIA's initiatives, fostering a robust and dynamic #defence #manufacturers ecosystem." "This initiative of MCCIA is a pivotal stride in underlining our steadfast commitment to nurturing collaboration between defence establishments and the industry," it further emphasised.

MCCIA Defence Manufacturers Directory, 3rd edition, was unveiled today at the hands of Lt Gen AK Singh, GOC-in-C, @IaSouthern.



This initiative of MCCIA is a pivotal stride in underlining our steadfast commitment to nurturing collaboration between Defence establishments and the… https://t.co/9RRjgIdVtD — MCCIA (@MCCIA_Pune) January 3, 2024

What is the Defence Manufacturer Directory?

Compiled by the MCCIA, the Defence Manufacturer Directory serves as a comprehensive platform for promoting and fostering collaboration within the business sphere. It offers crucial support at every stage, aimed at enhancing the visibility and outreach of defence industries. Its primary focus lies in advancing the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, emphasising the production of quality products, and strengthening promotional endeavours in both national and international markets