Nashik Revenue Department Struggles To Meet Annual Goal | File Photo

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the Nashik Zone Revenue Department set a substantial target of ₹659.40 crore from land revenue and minor mineral extraction rules. As of the beginning of February, the administration has achieved a commendable 70.99% of this target, amounting to ₹468.10 crores. However, the Nashik Revenue Department now faces a challenge to collect the remaining 29.01%, equivalent to ₹191.29 crore, within the months of February and March.

In the pursuit of the revenue target for land revenue and minor mineral extraction, Nashik district stands out as the leader in the division, achieving an impressive 82.19%. Contrarily, Nandurbar district trails behind, managing only 49.35% of the revenue collection target. Dhule district secured the second position with a commendable 71.62%, followed by Jalgaon district at 68.39%. Nagar district achieved a target of 65.29%.

In a surprising turn, Nagar district, under the jurisdiction of State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, faces challenges in land revenue collection. Despite a target of ₹63.27 crore, the district only accomplished 36.49%, amounting to ₹23.8 crore. Even the district under the leadership of the state's revenue system head falls short, not reaching 50% of the land revenue collection target. Nandurbar district faces a similar situation with 58.05% of the land revenue target achieved.

| District | Target (in crores) | Recovery (in crores) | Recovery (%) |

| Nashik | ₹219.25 | ₹180.20 | 82.19 |

| Dhule | ₹71.33 | ₹51.80 | 71.62 |

| Nandurbar | ₹53.31 | ₹26.30 | 49.35 |

| Jalgaon | ₹145.70 | ₹99.64 | 68.39 |

| Ahmednagar | ₹169.81 | ₹110.86 | 65.29 |

| Total | ₹659.40 | ₹468.10 | 70.99 |