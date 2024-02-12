Facelift Planned For Nashik, Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday pledged a facelift for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. This commitment was made during the committee meeting chaired by Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, where plans for the state-level Simhastha Committee were set in motion. The committee aims to fast-track the approval for the Simhastha infrastructure, ensuring that it won't face any budgetary constraints.

Fadnavis emphasised that the economic blueprint of the state aligns with the development initiatives for Simhastha. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the administrative tranquility, which has prevailed in the past few months regarding Simhastha preparations, is now set to gain momentum.

The inauguration of the first-ever AC bus stand in the state, facilitated by the efforts of BJP MLA Devyani Farande, marked the commencement of Simhastha infrastructure developments. Following this, a public declaration by Fadnavis during an official event solidified the approval of the Simhastha Committee's proposed projects. Fadnavis expressed confidence that the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela would witness an increase in the influx of sadhus and devotees. Consequently, the committee, under the leadership of Mahajan and Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse, formed district-level subcommittees to streamline the Simhastha preparations.

The Chief Minister's Office has announced that the Simhastha infrastructure project, valued at ₹11,000 crore, has been planned, but awaits official approval from district and state-level committees. The Deputy Chief Minister's assurance has raised hopes that the much-awaited approval process will soon be expedited, allowing Nashik's development plans to progress.

This development comes as a relief to Nashik residents, who have been eagerly anticipating the positive changes promised for the city and its surroundings during the Kumbh Mela. The Simhastha Committee's swift actions under the guidance of Fadnavis and other leaders are expected to pave the way for a successful and transformative Kumbh Mela in 2027.