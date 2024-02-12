Nashik District Grapples With Looming Water Crisis Amid Dwindling Dam Levels

Nashik: Water Crisis Looms In District As Dam Levels Drop | Representational Image

Nashik district faces an impending water crisis as dwindling dam levels and below-average rainfall exacerbate drought-like conditions. The scorching heat prevailing in the region has intensified the situation, impacting water reserves in wells, rivers, and crucially, dams.

The latest report highlights a concerning scenario, with Nashik's dams holding only 49 per cent of their water storage capacity. The district, comprising 24 projects, struggles with water scarcity in many talukas due to the lack of rainfall this year.

A detailed examination of dam statuses in Nashik reveals the severity of the issue. The key Gangapur Dam, a vital water source for Nashik, currently holds 64 per cent water, a stark decrease from the 79 per cent recorded last year. This decline raises concerns about impending water scarcity in Nashik city.

Other dams in the district further underscore the widespread water crisis. While Kashyapi Dam, at 92 per cent, provides some relief, dams like Gautami Godavari (62 per cent), Alandi (62 per cent), Palkhed (30 per cent), Karanjvan (47 per cent), Ozarkhed (44 per cent), and Darna (48 per cent) depict diminishing water reserves.

Compounding the issue, dams like Bhavli (43 per cent), Valdevi (86 per cent), Nandur Madhyameshwar (61 per cent), Chankapur (64 per cent), Haranbari (66 per cent), Girna (40 per cent), and Manikpunj (21 per cent) are experiencing significant declines in water storage.

As Nashik district enters mid-February, the looming threat of drought requires urgent attention and proactive measures. With the anticipation of rainfall still several months away, addressing the water crisis becomes paramount to mitigate its impact on the community.

| Dam | Water Remaining|

| Gangapur | 64% |

| Kashyapi | 92% |

| Gautami Godavari | 62% |

| Alandi | 62% |

| Palkhed | 30% |

| Karanjvan | 47% |

| Ozarkhed | 44% |

| Darna | 48% |

| Bhavli | 43% |

| Valdevi | 86% |

| Nandur Madhyameshwar | 61% |

| Chankapur | 64% |

| Haranbari | 66% |

| Girna | 40% |

| Manikpunj | 21% |