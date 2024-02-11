 Nashik: MSRDC Allocates Funds To Repair Adjacent Roads Of Samruddhi Mahamarg
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: MSRDC Allocates Funds To Repair Adjacent Roads Of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Nashik: MSRDC Allocates Funds To Repair Adjacent Roads Of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Kopargaon and Sinnar talukas in Nashik have received funding of approximately ₹52 crore and ₹49 crore, respectively, for this purpose

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: MSRDC Allocates Funds To Repair Adjacent Roads Of Samruddhi Mahamarg | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has allocated funds for repairing the adjoining roads to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, providing relief to commuters in the Nashik region. The deteriorating condition of these roads, crucial for regional prosperity, had raised concerns among locals and elected representatives.

Kopargaon and Sinnar talukas in Nashik have received funding of approximately ₹52 crore and ₹49 crore, respectively, for this purpose. These repairs are essential for safe travel, especially for farmers accessing their fields.

The ambitious Samruddhi Mahamarg has seen a surge in traffic, resulting in significant wear and tear on adjoining roads. Despite assurances of timely repairs, neglect persisted after the Mahamarg's completion, leading to citizen protests.

Read Also
Nashik To Get 20 E-Charging Stations In First Phase - Check Out Full List
article-image

Joint surveys by officials and contractors highlighted the dire condition of neglected roads, causing an estimated loss of ₹10 crore in Sinnar taluka and ₹5 crore in Igatpuri taluka. A budget of ₹15 crore is required for repairs in both areas.

Local activists, led by Dr Vijay Shinde from Sayala, initially raised concerns about neglecting the Mahamarg's impact on natural water flow. Despite assurances, corrective measures have been delayed, prompting demands for immediate action from the Road Development Corporation to address these issues affecting Nashik's agricultural communities.

Read Also
Nashik: NCF Promotes Road Safety, Environmental Awareness Through Cycle Rallies
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 85-Year-Old Man Defrauded Of ₹1.59 Crore By Business Partners

Nashik: 85-Year-Old Man Defrauded Of ₹1.59 Crore By Business Partners

Relief For Onion Farmers In Nashik: Government Grants Await Distribution

Relief For Onion Farmers In Nashik: Government Grants Await Distribution

Nashik: MSRDC Allocates Funds To Repair Adjacent Roads Of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Nashik: MSRDC Allocates Funds To Repair Adjacent Roads Of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Nashik To Get 20 E-Charging Stations In First Phase - Check Out Full List

Nashik To Get 20 E-Charging Stations In First Phase - Check Out Full List

Nashik: NCF Promotes Road Safety, Environmental Awareness Through Cycle Rallies

Nashik: NCF Promotes Road Safety, Environmental Awareness Through Cycle Rallies