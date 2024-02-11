Nashik: MSRDC Allocates Funds To Repair Adjacent Roads Of Samruddhi Mahamarg | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has allocated funds for repairing the adjoining roads to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, providing relief to commuters in the Nashik region. The deteriorating condition of these roads, crucial for regional prosperity, had raised concerns among locals and elected representatives.

Kopargaon and Sinnar talukas in Nashik have received funding of approximately ₹52 crore and ₹49 crore, respectively, for this purpose. These repairs are essential for safe travel, especially for farmers accessing their fields.

The ambitious Samruddhi Mahamarg has seen a surge in traffic, resulting in significant wear and tear on adjoining roads. Despite assurances of timely repairs, neglect persisted after the Mahamarg's completion, leading to citizen protests.

Joint surveys by officials and contractors highlighted the dire condition of neglected roads, causing an estimated loss of ₹10 crore in Sinnar taluka and ₹5 crore in Igatpuri taluka. A budget of ₹15 crore is required for repairs in both areas.

Local activists, led by Dr Vijay Shinde from Sayala, initially raised concerns about neglecting the Mahamarg's impact on natural water flow. Despite assurances, corrective measures have been delayed, prompting demands for immediate action from the Road Development Corporation to address these issues affecting Nashik's agricultural communities.