 Nashik: Contractors Charged With Negligence A Month After Worker's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Contractors Charged With Negligence A Month After Worker's Death

Nashik: Contractors Charged With Negligence A Month After Worker's Death

Led by Police Constable Gangurde, further investigation is underway

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Contractors Charged With Negligence A Month After Worker's Death | Representative Image

Two contractors have been booked by the Indiranagar Police for their alleged negligence, which led to the unfortunate death of a construction worker, officials informed on Monday.

Raghav Arjun Patil (resident of Mahavir Society, Pathardi Phata) and Dilip Jiyalal Chavan (resident of Harikunj Society, Takli Road, Gandhinagar) are now facing charges in connection with the incident that occurred at a construction site under their supervision on January 7.

The victim, identified as Mahavir Dayaram Chavan (43, resident of Muskan Society, Pandavnagari), lost his life while working at a construction site in Plot No. 43 in Rane Nagar.

Read Also
Nashik District Grapples With Looming Water Crisis Amid Dwindling Dam Levels
article-image

According to the complaint, Chavan met with a fatal accident while he was carrying the tiles from the ground floor to the upper floors from the staircase. The staircase corridors, which did not have any safety railing, made Chavan lose control and fall. The complaint emphasised that the incident occurred due to the contractors' negligence in ensuring the safety of the workers at the construction site.

Led by Police Constable Gangurde, further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Nashik: Leopard Captured In Nanegaon, Scheduled For Return To Natural Habitat
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Undertrial Inmate Dies By Suicide In Yerawada Central Jail

Pune: Undertrial Inmate Dies By Suicide In Yerawada Central Jail

Nashik: Contractors Charged With Negligence A Month After Worker's Death

Nashik: Contractors Charged With Negligence A Month After Worker's Death

Facelift Planned For Nashik, Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Facelift Planned For Nashik, Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: Leopard Captured In Nanegaon, Scheduled For Return To Natural Habitat

Nashik: Leopard Captured In Nanegaon, Scheduled For Return To Natural Habitat

Nashik District Grapples With Looming Water Crisis Amid Dwindling Dam Levels

Nashik District Grapples With Looming Water Crisis Amid Dwindling Dam Levels