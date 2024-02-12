Nashik: Contractors Charged With Negligence A Month After Worker's Death | Representative Image

Two contractors have been booked by the Indiranagar Police for their alleged negligence, which led to the unfortunate death of a construction worker, officials informed on Monday.

Raghav Arjun Patil (resident of Mahavir Society, Pathardi Phata) and Dilip Jiyalal Chavan (resident of Harikunj Society, Takli Road, Gandhinagar) are now facing charges in connection with the incident that occurred at a construction site under their supervision on January 7.

The victim, identified as Mahavir Dayaram Chavan (43, resident of Muskan Society, Pandavnagari), lost his life while working at a construction site in Plot No. 43 in Rane Nagar.

According to the complaint, Chavan met with a fatal accident while he was carrying the tiles from the ground floor to the upper floors from the staircase. The staircase corridors, which did not have any safety railing, made Chavan lose control and fall. The complaint emphasised that the incident occurred due to the contractors' negligence in ensuring the safety of the workers at the construction site.

Led by Police Constable Gangurde, further investigation is underway.