Nashik Revenue Department Gears Up For Sports And Cultural Competition

The revenue officers and employees from five districts of the Nashik revenue department are gearing up for a sports and cultural competition scheduled from February 23 to 25. State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will inaugurate the event at 9am on February 23 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj District Sports Complex.

A total of 784 players, including 607 male and 177 female participants, will compete in 14 sports, featuring 48 team matches and 208 individual matches. Additionally, cultural competitions such as singing, playing, acting, dancing, presentation, group singing, and drama will be held.

Prizes will be awarded for both individual and team competitions, with the prize ceremony scheduled for February 25, graced by State Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil.

The convenors of this event include Nashik Division Commissioner Radhakrishna Game and collectors from various districts. This event aims to promote sportsmanship and cultural exchange among revenue officers and employees.