Nashik: 23rd Convocation Ceremony Of Maharashtra Health Science University (MUHS) Scheduled For Tomorrow

The 23rd Convocation Ceremony of Maharashtra Health Science University (MUHS) is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 23, at the university headquarters in Nashik.

Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar (Retired) PVSM, AVSM, VSM, will preside over the convocation ceremony, with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais participating online. Notable dignitaries attending include Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hassan Mushrif and Dr Nitin Gangane, a distinguished faculty member from Belgaum's KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research.

Dr Rajendra Bangar, the university's secretary, announced that the convocation ceremony will commence at 11am with a training workshop for faculty members. The ceremony aims to confer special general degrees to students who have excelled in health sciences.

Dr Christopher D'Souza, an internationally acclaimed expert in otorhinolaryngology, will be honoured during the event for his significant contributions to the field. His noteworthy achievements include receiving international recognition and awards for research on Otosclerosis, a condition affecting hearing abilities. Additionally, Dr D'Souza's internationally acclaimed textbooks on ear disorders have been instrumental in assisting hearing-impaired children and their families worldwide.

The convocation ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube for widespread accessibility, encouraging the attendance of students, faculty, parents, and interested parties.