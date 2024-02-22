Nashik: Nigerian Scientist Fabian Ezema Delivers Lecture At KTHM College |

Fabian Ezema, a Nigerian scientist, recently delivered a lecture at KTHM College's Physics Department, enlightening students and faculty about the pivotal role of various electrodes in energy generation. With a focus on the pressing need for research in renewable energy utilisation, Ezema shared profound insights into his ongoing research at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Ezema's discourse encompassed the application of nanotechnology in the development of solar panels, along with detailed discussions on testing procedures. He also delved into research pertaining to materials utilised in batteries, the application of materials in gas sensors, and methodologies for water purification, offering comprehensive insights into each domain.

The event was presided over by Dr RD Darekar, the college's principal, who extended gratitude to Ezema for his invaluable guidance to the students. Darekar further provided the audience with an overview of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha and KTHM College.