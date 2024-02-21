MLC Satyajeet Tambe Opposes Maharashtra's Shift Of Pune-Nashik Railway Route, Advocates For Sangamner Route |

MLC Satyajeet Tambe expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent decision of the Maharashtra Government to modify the original plan for the semi-high-speed railway between Pune and Nashik. The updated route now passes through Shirdi taluka, deviating from the initial layout that included Sinnar, Sangamner, and Narayangaon via Pune.

During discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tambe submitted a letter urging them to maintain the railway route through Sangamner without any alterations.

Despite the allocation of ₹2,424 crore in the Union budget and the acquisition of 103 agricultural plots in Sangamner taluka, Tambe questioned the abrupt shift to Shirdi and sought clarification on the decision-making process.

The MahaRail project by the Maharashtra government aims to connect Pune and Nashik through a railway route passing through Chakan, Bhosari, Sinnar, and Musalgaon. Tambe emphasised the discontent among Sangamner residents, highlighting the potential for increased employment and enhanced transportation of agricultural produce if the original plan were retained.

In discussions with CM and Deputy CM, Tambe underscored that the decision would adversely impact Sangamner, which lacks railway connectivity compared to Shirdi, already served by numerous trains. He raised concerns about the absence of a feasibility report supporting the abrupt route diversion.