 Nashik: Real Culprit Of Leopard Poaching Case Still Free
The forest department has taken custody of five suspected individuals involved in the incident, with arrests made on Wednesday evening. Charges have been filed against them under various sections of the Wildlife Act, and investigations are underway. Efforts are also being made to locate the Sannyasi Baba.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
In a brazen act of defiance, a leopard was hunted within the precincts of the Igatpuri forest area. Despite diligent efforts by forest officials, employees, and vigilance teams, no traces of the perpetrators were found, underscoring a glaring loophole in wildlife conservation efforts. The main culprit behind the poaching of a leopard, the Sanyasi Baba, who allegedly placed a bounty on leopard hunting, is still out of the hands of the forest department.

The forest department has taken custody of five suspected individuals involved in the incident, with arrests made on Wednesday evening. Charges have been filed against them under various sections of the Wildlife Act, and investigations are underway. Efforts are also being made to locate the Sannyasi Baba.

However, questions linger over the forest department's ability to combat wildlife poaching effectively. Despite the intricate operations carried out by the police to foil the poaching gang, the forest department's apparent unawareness of the trafficking racket has drawn criticism. The area where the poaching occurred is purportedly under the jurisdiction of the Forest Development Corporation, highlighting failures on both fronts.

