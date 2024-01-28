 Nashik: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Kalaram Temple, Perform Goda Aarti
The decision to visit the temple aligns with the party's effort to dispel the perception of being anti-Hindu

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the historic Kalaram temple in Nashik during his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi will perform the Goda Aarti at Ramkund and visit the Kalika temple in Panchvati.

The Congress leader's yatra, covering hundreds of kilometers on foot daily, is currently in Assam. The final leg of the yatra is scheduled to pass through Nashik, where he will seek the blessings of Lord Ram at the Kalaram temple and participate in the Goda Aarti ritual.

The strategic move is seen as part of Congress' effort to connect with the sentiments of the majority community and present a more inclusive image. The historic significance of the Kalaram temple, known for its association with Mahatma Gandhi, adds weight to the visit.

The decision to visit the temple aligns with the party's effort to dispel the perception of being anti-Hindu and engage with the larger religious sentiments in the country. The visit, part of Rahul Gandhi's journey through various regions, symbolises a broader approach towards embracing cultural and religious diversity.

Notably, his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had also sought the blessings of Lord Ram during her visit to Nashik.

