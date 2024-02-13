 Nashik: Protest Held Against Attack On Journalist Nikhil Wagle
Nashik: Protest Held Against Attack On Journalist Nikhil Wagle

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
In a powerful display of unity and solidarity, various organisations joined forces to protest against the attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle, advocate Aseem Sarode, and social activist Vishwambhar Choudhari on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred in Pune, has garnered widespread condemnation, with citizens and organisations collectively expressing their outrage.

The protest witnessed a significant turnout of concerned citizens, activists, students, as well as politicians at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue near Shivaji Garden in Nashik. The participants called for the safeguarding of democratic values and the protection of freedom of expression.

The attack is deemed deplorable and has prompted vehement denouncement. The protest aimed to symbolise the collective voice against any form of violence or intimidation targeting the press and those advocating for democratic ideals. Citizens, activists, and representatives of various organisations actively participated in the demonstration, emphasising the need to preserve democratic principles and ensure the safety of journalists.

The assault occurred last Friday evening as Wagle, Sarode, and Choudhari were on their way to attend the 'Nirbhay Bano' public meeting organized by Rashtra Seva Dal in the Dandekar Bridge area in Pune.

