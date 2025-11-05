Nashik: Police, Transport Officials & Trade Bodies Unite To Tackle Traffic Chaos | Sourced

Nashik: Citizens of Nashik frequently face severe traffic congestion at key locations such as CBS, Shalimar, Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati, Dwarka, Nashik Road Railway Station, Bitco Chowk, Mumbai Naka, and Pathardi Phata. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kritika Singh informed that the police department, while taking rickshaw unions into confidence, will create awareness among drivers to follow traffic rules. She also stated that punitive action will be taken against some errant rickshaws to ensure compliance.



She was speaking at a seminar on “Solutions to Nashik City Traffic Problems” organised by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and the Indo Road Safety Foundation. Singh emphasised that the police department is fully committed to making the city’s traffic system smoother and more efficient.



Awareness and Skill Development: Thakkar



Jitendra Thakkar, coordinator of Quality City Nashik, said that Nashik has been selected by the central government as one of the top five Quality City Model Projects in India. Under this initiative, awareness programmes will be conducted for autorickshaw and school bus drivers to improve their traffic-related skills and discipline.

Sheetal Thakre, Secretary of the Indo Road Safety Foundation, spoke about the organisation’s decade-long efforts to reduce road accidents and fatalities through various awareness and safety initiatives.



Action Against Undisciplined Rickshaw Drivers: Shinde



Deputy Transport Commissioner Rajshree Pund stated that the department will train and educate rickshaw and bus drivers about traffic regulations. Strict action will be taken against indisciplined rickshaw drivers. ACP Mrs Shinde also guided the attendees on traffic discipline and enforcement measures.



Sanjay Sonawane, Vice President of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber has always been proactive in addressing issues faced by the trade and industrial sectors and will continue organising such seminars to find practical solutions to the city’s traffic challenges.





The event was attended by prominent personalities, including Sachin Shah, Datta Bhalerao, Dr Sonal Dagde, Sandeep Somvanshi, Rajaram Sangle, Mandar Vaikar, Balasaheb Amre, Prakash Vispute (Vice President, Tax Practitioners Association), Girish Navase (President, Nashik Saraf Association), Naresh Parakh (President, Retail Cloth Merchants Association), Mustangir Mogarawala (Vice President, Hardware and Paints Merchants Association), P. M. Saini (President, Nashik Transport Association), Dilipsing Beniwal (Bus Association), and other trade and industry representatives.