Nashik: Over 5000 Farmers Stage Protest Outside Collectorate, Say 'We Will Not Retreat Until Justice Is Served' - See Photos

In a determined display of resolve, over 5,000 farmers from various parts of Nashik district continued their protest, aiming to stay for 15 days to press for their demands. The march, which commenced on Saturday morning, saw the participation of farmers alongside the women's section, marching towards the Collectorate.

The march, reminiscent of the red storm in March 2023, reflects the ongoing struggles of tribal farmers for justice. Despite promises made by the government following the previous march, farmers feel compelled to take to the streets once again, highlighting the persistent challenges they face.

Led by former CPI(M) MLA JP Gavit, the marchers engaged in discussions with Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, yet no satisfactory solution emerged from the dialogue. Consequently, the march has settled in front of the Nashik Collectorate.

Occupying a significant stretch of the smart road from Trimbak Naka to Ashok Stambh, farmers were observed preparing meals, showcasing their preparedness for an extended stay. With provisions stocked for almost eight days, their determination to continue the protest until their demands are met remains unwavering.

One farmer affirmed, "Even if it takes eight days or 15, we will not retreat until justice is served. If provisions run low, we'll replenish them, but our resolve remains steadfast."

Key Demands:

- Guarantee a minimum price of ₹2,000 for onions and lift the permanent export ban

- Register encroached forest land of up to 4 hectares on the 7/12 land record

- Provide 24-hour electricity to farms, waive farmers' loans, and electricity bills

- Increase the old age pension to ₹4,000

- Resume grain sales along with free grain on ration cards monthly

- Apply the old pension scheme to government employees hired after 2005

- Cease contract recruitment and revert to direct recruitment for all vacancies

- Immediate recruitment of tribal Dalits for vacant positions

- Increase subsidies for housing schemes and include eligible beneficiaries in the waiting list

- Address pending demands of various worker categories

- Halt river linking projects and prioritise water allocation for drought-prone areas

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and the government have been studying our demands since 2018. Now they have to make a decision. If they don't make the right decision, we will not get up from here - JP Gavit, former MLA

As the demands of the protesters are related to state-level and policy matters, we cannot give them any assurance. The Guardian Minister and the Revenue Minister have called a meeting with them. It is hoped that a positive solution will come out of it - Jalaj Sharma, Collector, Nashik