Nashik: Five-Day Mahasanskriti Mahotsav Begins Tomorrow; Here's All You Need To Know

Nashik is all set for a five-day cultural extravaganza as the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the district administration, presents the Mahasanskriti Mahotsav. Scheduled to kick off on Wednesday at the Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium, this event promises to be a vibrant celebration of arts and heritage.

The festival will feature a diverse range of cultural programmes, including musical performances, plays, and more, showcasing the talents of local artistes.

Notable attendees will include Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Narhari Jirwal, along with MPs and MLAs from the Nashik region.

Attendees can expect an array of captivating performances, starting with the inauguration ceremony from 4pm to 5pm. Highlights of the opening day include the presentation of 'Leki Jijaunchya' at 6pm, followed by 'kirtan' and the Maharashtra Lokdhara programme featuring renowned artistes.

Collector Jalaj Sharma has extended a warm invitation to all citizens of the district to participate in the festivities. Entry to all programmes of the Mahasanskriti Mahotsav is free, encouraging widespread community engagement and enjoyment of cultural offerings.