Nashik Lok Sabha Seat: BJP's Unexpected Claim Shakes Up Shiv Sena, NCP

(L-R) Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar | ANI

In a surprising move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has thrown its hat in the ring for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by Hemant Godse of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Godse, a two-term MP, has initiated preparations for a potential third term. The BJP's assertion has left Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in a state of uncertainty, and a decision regarding the constituency is expected by February 29.



With a strategy to secure a significant number of seats in North Maharashtra, the BJP's claim over Nashik has added a layer of complexity to the political landscape. While the BJP highlights the perceived weakness of Shiv Sena in the constituency, Godse's stance remains uncertain if the seat goes to the BJP.



Amidst the BJP's claim, numerous aspirants from both parties have entered the fray, intensifying the pre-decision campaigning.





Notable figures include businessman Anil Jadhav, party's district unit president Keda Aher, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) Secretary Adv Nitin Thackeray, former Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) House Leader Dinkar Patil, Swami Kanthanand of Swami Vivekananda Mission, Mahamandleshwar Shantigiri Maharaj, and Nashik West Assembly Constituency MLA Seema Hire.



Chairman of Agriculture Produce Market Committee Devidas Pingle and party leader Nivritti Aringale from NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) are ready to contest. The Shiv Sena (UBT) representative is Vijay Karanjkar, while the NCP (Sharadchadra Pawar) has multiple interested candidates, including the party's regional vice president Gokul Pingle, and district president Kondajimama Awad.