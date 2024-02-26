 Nashik: 1 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Yeola-Kopargaon Road
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 1 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Yeola-Kopargaon Road

Nashik: 1 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Yeola-Kopargaon Road

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and cautious driving to prevent such unfortunate accidents in the future

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 1 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Yeola-Kopargaon Road |

A tragic accident occurred around midnight on Monday on the Yeola-Kopargaon road near Mhasobcha Matha, involving a truck and a car.

The collision resulted in substantial damage to both vehicles, with the car being severely crushed, leading to the death of the car's driver.

Read Also
Exploring Nashik's Hidden Treasures: Vipassana International Academy
article-image

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

The police are taking further actions to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Read Also
Nashik's 'Smart Schools' Initiative Transforms Education Landscape
article-image

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and cautious driving to prevent such unfortunate accidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Lok Sabha Seat: BJP's Unexpected Claim Shakes Up Shiv Sena, NCP

Nashik Lok Sabha Seat: BJP's Unexpected Claim Shakes Up Shiv Sena, NCP

Mahasanskrit Mahotsav In Beed District: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Folk Arts, Local...

Mahasanskrit Mahotsav In Beed District: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Folk Arts, Local...

WATCH VIDEO: School Children In Pimpri Chinchwad Demonstrate Traditional Art Of War On Shiv Jayanti

WATCH VIDEO: School Children In Pimpri Chinchwad Demonstrate Traditional Art Of War On Shiv Jayanti

Nashik: 1 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Yeola-Kopargaon Road

Nashik: 1 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Yeola-Kopargaon Road

Latur: One Day National Seminar Explores LGBTQ+ Representation In Media

Latur: One Day National Seminar Explores LGBTQ+ Representation In Media