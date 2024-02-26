Nashik: 1 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Yeola-Kopargaon Road |

A tragic accident occurred around midnight on Monday on the Yeola-Kopargaon road near Mhasobcha Matha, involving a truck and a car.

The collision resulted in substantial damage to both vehicles, with the car being severely crushed, leading to the death of the car's driver.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

The police are taking further actions to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and cautious driving to prevent such unfortunate accidents in the future.