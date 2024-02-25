Nashik's 'Smart Schools' Initiative Transforms Education Landscape |

The Education Department in Nashik is proactively promoting the 'Smart Schools' initiative to enhance education quality and increase student enrollment. The initiative involves equipping schools with digital infrastructure and educational resources for an improved learning environment.



The department engages actively with parents across the city to address concerns or misconceptions about 'Smart Schools', providing comprehensive information about the benefits and features to dispel negativity surrounding traditional schooling methods.



Under this initiative, Minda School, accommodating 2000 students, has transformed into a 'Smart School' with a 75-inch digital screen, internet connectivity, and digital content for interactive learning. The school premises have been upgraded with modern amenities such as green pinboards, student badges, teacher tables, and LED tube lights.

656 classrooms converted

In total, 656 classrooms across various schools have been converted into digital classrooms, providing students access to advanced learning technologies. Efforts are being made to communicate these advancements to parents, potentially leading to an increase in municipal tax revenue.



According to BT Patil, the Municipal Education Officer, the transformation of Moolagranth School into School Amula under the 'Smart Schools' initiative has improved educational quality. He emphasised that informing parents about these positive changes will likely shift their perception of municipal schools towards a more favourable outlook.



"The Smart School project has brought a dynamic change in civic schools. Now, the schools have transformed into modern educational centres, and the quality of education has increased. We are informing parents about the Smart School. From this, the perspective about the NMC schools will change among the parents," Patil added.