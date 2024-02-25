Exploring Nashik's Hidden Treasures: Vipassana International Academy |

The Vipassana Research Institute, Dhammagiri International Academy in Igatpuri, is not only a meditation centre but also an exemplary piece of architecture. The Dhamma Giri Vipassana International Academy is a meditation center standing parallel to the Vipassana Research Institute, featuring over 400 cells for individual meditation at the center of the pagoda.

Dhamma Tapovana, translating to the Meditation Grove of Dhamma, was established on New Year's Day 2000, adjacent to the southern side of Dhamma Giri, dedicated exclusively to long courses. The center comprises 141 spacious cottages with attached baths, a Dhamma hall seating 130 students comfortably, and two smaller Dhamma halls used for discourses. The pagoda, standing at the same height as the Dhamma Giri Pagoda, features 200 cells and is built without any main pillar support.

The Dhammagiri Vipassana International Academy, situated in Igatpuri, is an institute teaching Vipassana, a Buddhist meditation technique popular in Myanmar. Founded by Satya Narayan Goenka, a disciple of Sayagyi U Ba Khin, it began in 1969 with its first course and now accommodates over 600 students, including separate facilities for monks. The pagoda on campus is a replica of the famous pagoda in Myanmar, offering individual cells, mediation rooms, foreign language class halls, and community rooms for meditation.

The campus provides various meditation courses, ranging from 3-day courses to months, along with research facilities conducting and documenting case studies. Visitors can explore the campus, which includes amenities like an art gallery, a bookshop, and a souvenir shop, offering an experience for tourists seeking inner peace.

Geography

Geographically situated on the hills of Igatpuri, approximately 1968 feet above sea level, the pagoda is surrounded by the Sahyadri mountain range and is 48.6 KM away from Nashik town. The pagoda at Igatpuri serves as a meditation center where individuals can enroll in various meditation classes and explore the serene surroundings.