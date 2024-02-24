 CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pune's Taha Khan Romps To Straight Frame Win Over Siddharth Khemani
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsCCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pune's Taha Khan Romps To Straight Frame Win Over Siddharth Khemani

CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pune's Taha Khan Romps To Straight Frame Win Over Siddharth Khemani

Potting consistently, Khan raced past Khemani recording a 54-43, 72-58, 58-34 and 56-9 victory to progress to the main draw.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
article-image

Taha Khan of Pune was in impressive form and romped to a straight frame 4-0 win against home challenger Siddharth Khemani in a best-of-7-frame final round qualifying match CCI Snooker Classic, at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Saturday.

Potting consistently, Khan raced past Khemani recording a 54-43, 72-58, 58-34 and 56-9 victory to progress to the main draw.

Earlier, in a second round match, Aditya Agrawal was on song and fired in two substantial breaks of 51 and 56 in the second and third frames to blank Sameer Chabaria 3-0 (55-6. 74-16, 77-16) victory.

Read Also
CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pune Cueist Saad Sayed Fires Top 90-Point Break To Outshine Sameer Gupta
article-image

In another second round match, Vinay Swaminathan was in great touch and dashed the hopes of Tamil Nadu’s Anupama Ramchandran charging to a 3-0 win. The Chennai cueist Anupama, who won the under-21 crown in the World women’s snooker championship in Bangkok last March was unable to match the superior play of Swaminathan who with a break of 69 in the first frame went on to record a 91-0, 54-44 and 54-30 win.

In the previous round, Anupama rolled in breaks of 59 and 44 and went on to defeat Shakir Qureshi 3-1 in a first round encounter.

Read Also
CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Nikhil Saigal Outplays Shubojit Roy To Enter Main Draw
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

McDonald's Amends Labels After 'Fake Cheese' Row, FDA Revokes Suspension Of Licence

McDonald's Amends Labels After 'Fake Cheese' Row, FDA Revokes Suspension Of Licence

Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash Guest List...

Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash Guest List...

Mumbai: BMC To Soon Install CCTV Cameras In Civic-Run Schools, Proposal Sent For Administrative...

Mumbai: BMC To Soon Install CCTV Cameras In Civic-Run Schools, Proposal Sent For Administrative...

UP Police Constable Exam Cancelled Amid Allegations Of Paper Leak, Congress Hails Victory Of Youth...

UP Police Constable Exam Cancelled Amid Allegations Of Paper Leak, Congress Hails Victory Of Youth...

Odisha Shocker: Man Suffers Heart Attack After Hearing About Death Of Brother And Nephew In Road...

Odisha Shocker: Man Suffers Heart Attack After Hearing About Death Of Brother And Nephew In Road...