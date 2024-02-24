CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Pune's Taha Khan Romps To Straight Frame Win Over Siddharth Khemani

Taha Khan of Pune was in impressive form and romped to a straight frame 4-0 win against home challenger Siddharth Khemani in a best-of-7-frame final round qualifying match CCI Snooker Classic, at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Saturday.

Potting consistently, Khan raced past Khemani recording a 54-43, 72-58, 58-34 and 56-9 victory to progress to the main draw.

Earlier, in a second round match, Aditya Agrawal was on song and fired in two substantial breaks of 51 and 56 in the second and third frames to blank Sameer Chabaria 3-0 (55-6. 74-16, 77-16) victory.

In another second round match, Vinay Swaminathan was in great touch and dashed the hopes of Tamil Nadu’s Anupama Ramchandran charging to a 3-0 win. The Chennai cueist Anupama, who won the under-21 crown in the World women’s snooker championship in Bangkok last March was unable to match the superior play of Swaminathan who with a break of 69 in the first frame went on to record a 91-0, 54-44 and 54-30 win.

In the previous round, Anupama rolled in breaks of 59 and 44 and went on to defeat Shakir Qureshi 3-1 in a first round encounter.