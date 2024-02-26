Nashik: Trio Attacks Man With Knife, Leaves Him Seriously Injured

Representational picture |

In a shocking incident in the Gorakshanagar area on Meri Mhasrul Link Road, an unprovoked attack by a trio on Santosh Kisan Anchale (39) has left him seriously injured, officials informed on Monday. The incident occurred near Lakshmi Bakery on Saturday morning when Anchale was standing by the roadside, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Anchale, the attackers, riding two-wheelers, approached him, questioning his presence in the area. Despite Anchale clarifying that he lives there, the situation escalated as the group verbally abused him and then physically assaulted him with lathis. One of the assailants went further, stabbing Anchale in the face, legs, and stomach with a knife.

The injured Anchale is currently undergoing treatment, and the Mhasrul Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Assistant Inspector Patil is leading the investigation into this unprovoked and brutal attack. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this senseless act of violence.