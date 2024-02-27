Nashik Man Duped Of ₹2.13 Crore With Promise Of Lucrative Returns In Share Market | Pixabay

A case of financial fraud has emerged in Nashik, where a man was duped of a staggering sum of ₹2.13 crore. Promised lucrative returns in the share market, the victim fell prey to deceitful tactics, marking the second such incident in a week. Nashik Cyber Police have initiated an investigation following the filing of a case on Tuesday.

Reportedly, a 50-year-old man found himself entangled in a web of cybercrime orchestrated by individuals identified as Sameer Upadhyay, Abhiwan Mishra, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Joshi, and Aditya Rastogi. The victim, lacking prior experience in stock investments, sought information online, where the perpetrators intercepted and persuaded him to invest in the share market for substantial returns.

Initially investing ₹25,000 through an online platform, the victim failed to receive any financial gains. Undeterred, he was enticed by the promise of ₹5 crore returns within a few days if he invested ₹12 lakh. Additionally, a commission of ₹89,000 was offered, which further baited the victim into investing an initial sum of ₹2 lakh. Subsequently, the victim was convinced to invest ₹2 crore in installments, under the false pretences of significant profits.

However, the promised returns failed to materialise, and attempts to reclaim the excess refund were thwarted by the suspects. After a year of fruitless waiting, the victim realised the deception and promptly lodged a complaint with the Nashik Cyber Police, prompting an official investigation into the matter. Authorities are urging citizens to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities to prevent falling victim to such scams in the future.