Nashik: NMC To Install 333 Speed Breakers On Major Traffic Roads

In a bid to enhance road safety, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken a crucial step by deciding to install speed breakers on major traffic roads across the city. The initiative comes after a tragic accident at Mirchi Chowk in October 2022, where 12 passengers lost their lives. Following the incident, a committee was formed to investigate the causes and propose solutions under the Chief Minister's directives.

The committee's recommendations included installing speed breakers at various locations to control vehicle speed and prevent accidents. Subsequently, a sub-committee comprising officials from the Municipal Corporation, Regional Transport Office, City Transport Branch, along with experts from KK Wagh Engineering College and Government Polytechnic, examined and scrutinised nearly 500 proposals for speed breakers.

After a thorough evaluation, the sub-committee recommended the installation of 333 speed breakers across the city. A contractor has been appointed through a tender process to carry out the installation work, with a target to complete all 333 speed breakers before the monsoon season.

In the first phase, 50 speed breakers will be installed by the end of February, followed by the installation of the remaining speed breakers by the end of April. The speed breakers will undergo testing in May to ensure their effectiveness in enhancing road safety.