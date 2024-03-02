Nashik: NMC Revokes Lifetime Swimming Pool Memberships

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

The Nashik Municipal Commissioner, presiding over the General Assembly on Thursday, made a crucial decision to permanently cancel lifetime memberships at municipality-owned swimming pools in the city. This resolution aims to address the increasing overcrowding issue attributed to the large number of lifetime members.

The NMC introduced lifetime memberships a few years ago to encourage citizens to utilise the swimming pools. However, the initiative led to an influx of members, including eminent individuals, resulting in overcrowding. Currently, there are 3,277 lifetime members at the Veer Savarkar Swimming Pool, 1,769 at Rajmata Jijau Swimming Pool in Nashik Road, 576 at Swami Vivekananda Swimming Pool in CIDCO, and over 1,000 at Satpur Swimming Pool.

Each lifetime member, along with their family, enjoys access to the pools, leading to overcrowding beyond capacity. With one person requiring four square meters of space to swim and additional pass holders also utilising the facilities, the pools have become excessively crowded.

In response, the General Assembly has decided to discontinue the lifetime membership scheme. New membership registrations will commence at all swimming pools from April 1, requiring existing lifetime members to transition to annual memberships.

Who are lifetime members?

Lifetime members encompass former NMC councillors, their staff, political office bearers, officers, and retired civic body officials, among others.