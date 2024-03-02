 Nashik: Railway Employee Arrested For Sharing Derogatory Content About Female Colleague On Social Media
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
A Railway employee has been arrested for allegedly stalking a female colleague and sharing derogatory content about her on social media platforms, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Devidas Sampat Pansare from Ekvai, was taken into custody by the Manmad Police following a formal complaint lodged by the distressed female colleague.

As per the officials, the accused, who worked alongside the victim, engaged in persistent stalking behaviour towards her. He allegedly shared photos of the victim on his mobile status and circulated offensive text about her across social media platforms. Fed up with the relentless harassment, the female employee decided to take action and approached the Manmad Police Station to file a complaint.

Responding promptly to the complaint, the Manmad Police registered a case of molestation against Pansare and placed him under arrest. This incident has sparked conversations about the safety and security of female employees in the workplace, urging authorities to address such concerns effectively.

