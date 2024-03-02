Nashik: Zilla Parishad Implements New Tender Approval Process For Enhanced Transparency |

In a bid to enhance transparency and efficiency in the tender process, the Chairman of the Tender Committee and the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad have issued a directive to the Construction Department no 1 and no 2. The directive stipulates that if more than three bidders participate in the tender process conducted by the Construction and Small Ports Departments of the Zilla Parishad, the files must be forwarded to the Tender Committee for approval. This initiative aims to address disputes and streamline the tender process within the Zilla Parishad.

As the implementing body of the Rural Development Department, the Zilla Parishad plays a pivotal role in planning various schemes, preparing plans, granting administrative approvals, and conducting tender processes for construction and water conservation works. The tender process is facilitated through three departments for construction projects and the water conservation department for water-related initiatives.

For a tender to be approved, it is mandatory for at least three bidders to participate. If three contractors participate, the technical envelope of the tender is opened at the executive engineer level to determine their eligibility. However, if more than three contractors participate, the tender committee has the authority to assess their eligibility and disqualification.

In the past, disputes often arose as departments, except for Construction Department no 3, independently evaluated the technical envelopes, leading to complaints addressed to the Additional Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Executive Officer.

To mitigate such disputes and ensure fairness, the Chairman of the Tender Committee and the Additional Chief Executive Officer, Dr Arjun Gunde, have instructed Construction Departments no 1 and no 2 to forward all files with more than three tenders to the tender committee. The Tender Committee, chaired by the Additional Chief Executive Officer, comprises the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer and the Executive Engineer of the relevant department as secretaries.