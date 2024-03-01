Nashik: New Bus Depot To Charge 75 Electric Buses Daily

Nashik: In a significant move towards eco-friendly public transportation, Nashik city is set to receive fifty electric buses under the central government's PME scheme, with plans for further expansion to include a total of seven hundred buses. To accommodate this ambitious fleet, the municipality is proposing the construction of a state-of-the-art bus depot at Adgaon, with an estimated expenditure of ₹27 crores.

A recent online meeting between municipal officials and central authorities discussed the logistics of the project, highlighting the need for a dedicated depot equipped to handle electric buses. The proposed depot, to be located at the site of the existing truck terminal in Adgaon, will also include a substation for charging buses. Approximately ₹14 crores will be allocated for the construction of the substation, with funding secured from the Centre.

With earlier plans to charge fifty buses daily at the depot, now it will be built to occupy 75 buses. The central government has pledged a subsidy of ₹24 per kilometre for each bus over the next decade, incentivising the adoption of electric buses in Nashik. In preparation for the influx of electric buses, the municipality will appoint an agency appointed by the central government to oversee bus operations in the city. The agency will be responsible for managing the depot, including monthly charging bills and operational logistics.

Looking ahead, Nashik's municipal authorities are considering future growth by proposing a depot capable of accommodating up to seven hundred buses, anticipating the city's evolving transportation needs. By investing in sustainable public transit infrastructure now, Nashik aims to pave the way for a greener, more efficient urban mobility system.