Nashik: NMC In Limbo About ₹21.47 Crore Funding For Electric Bus Depot

In a bid to enhance its public transportation infrastructure, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made a significant stride by securing approval for 100 electric buses under the PM E-Bus scheme of the central government. However, as the first phase of implementation rolls out with 50 electric buses, a critical challenge has emerged regarding the funding for the proposed bus depot at Adgaon, with an estimated expenditure of ₹27.47 crores.

While the General Assembly has given nod to the proposal, the subsidy available under the PM E-Bus scheme for building the depot for 50 buses amounts to only ₹6 crore. This leaves the corporation grappling with the question of how to bridge the remaining ₹21.47 crore gap.

To address this financial hurdle, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has taken a proactive step by reaching out to the Prime Minister's Office. In a letter addressed to PM Modi, the corporation has requested funding of ₹21.47 crores for the construction of the bus depot under the Central Government's National Air Quality Program (NCAP). The fate of this vital infrastructure project now hinges on the response from the Prime Minister's Office.

The establishment of the electric bus depot holds immense significance as part of the broader strategy to combat air pollution and promote sustainable transportation solutions in Nashik. With the central government's recent decision to allocate 5000 electric buses under the PM E-Bus scheme for cities with a population of over 1 million, Nashik stands poised to leverage this opportunity for modernizing its public transit system.

Under the PM E-Bus scheme, the central government has allocated ₹10 crore for the bus depot, with the municipality tasked with raising the remaining funds. However, with an expected expenditure of ₹27.41 crores, the shortfall in funding poses a significant challenge for the municipal corporation.

Given the financial strain already faced by the NMC, particularly with the Citylink bus service operating at a loss, securing the necessary funds for the electric bus depot has emerged as a pressing priority. The corporation has initiated efforts to secure funding from the central government, leveraging existing schemes such as the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), through which it receives ₹20 crores annually.

With electric buses playing a pivotal role in reducing air pollution and promoting sustainable urban mobility, the Nashik Municipal Corporation remains committed to realizing this transformative project with the support of the central government.