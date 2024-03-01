 Nashik: Four Accused of Land Fraud, Case Registered
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Nashik: Four individuals, namely Sudhir Bodke, Sandeep Bodke, Sameer Bodke and Ramnath Lokhande, have been accused of conspiring to defraud the landowners by manipulating payments during a land transaction. The incident, reported by Subhash Varu of Vise Mala, College Road, allegedly occurred on October 10, 2007.

According to the complaint filed, the suspects conducted a property transaction in Thattenagar valued at ₹2.75 crore. A token worth ₹2,100 was given to Subhash for the transaction, and a receipt of payment amounting to ₹85.01 lakh in the form of cheques and cash was recorded and submitted to the sub-registrar. However, Subhash did not receive payment for the transaction. Consequently, Subhash lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case of embezzlement and fraud against the four suspects at the Gangapur police station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

