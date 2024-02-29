Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has arrested two builders for allegedly taking Rs11.59 crore from home buyers but not starting the project. The arrested builders – Suresh Shroff, 72, and Manoj Shah, 65 – floated SVK Projects LLP to construct a new residential building (Sun Vision Splendor) in Vile Parle and took booking amounts from buyers in 2015.

An EOW official said that so far nine people have lodged complaints amounting to Rs11.59 crore. The buyers contacted the builders time and again about the status of the project but didn’t get any definitive answers, following which an FIR was lodged.

The EOW presented both accused on Thursday in the court, which remanded them to police custody till March 2.