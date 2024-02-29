 Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

The buyers contacted the builders time and again about the status of the project but didn’t get any definitive answers, following which an FIR was lodged.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
article-image

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has arrested two builders for allegedly taking Rs11.59 crore from home buyers but not starting the project. The arrested builders – Suresh Shroff, 72, and Manoj Shah, 65 – floated SVK Projects LLP to construct a new residential building (Sun Vision Splendor) in Vile Parle and took booking amounts from buyers in 2015.

An EOW official said that so far nine people have lodged complaints amounting to Rs11.59 crore. The buyers contacted the builders time and again about the status of the project but didn’t get any definitive answers, following which an FIR was lodged.

Read Also
Mumbai: EOW Nabs 2 MP Residents For Duping Railway Labour Board Of ₹5.6 Crore
article-image

The EOW presented both accused on Thursday in the court, which remanded them to police custody till March 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

Mumbai: Vile Parle Home Project Stuck For 9 Years, 2 Builders Held For ₹11.59 Crore Fraud

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: BMC Has Only Itself To Blame; Citizens Demand...

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: BMC Has Only Itself To Blame; Citizens Demand...

Mumbai: 78-Year-Old Man Hit By Car Dies During Treatment

Mumbai: 78-Year-Old Man Hit By Car Dies During Treatment

Roll, Take, Turn: Mumbai KC College Fest Explores Current Issues With Student-Crafted Documentary...

Roll, Take, Turn: Mumbai KC College Fest Explores Current Issues With Student-Crafted Documentary...

​Forging Of CM Shinde's Signature: DCM Ajit Pawar Assures Strict Action

​Forging Of CM Shinde's Signature: DCM Ajit Pawar Assures Strict Action