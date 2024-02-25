Mumbai: EOW Nabs 2 MP Residents For Duping Railway Labour Board Of ₹5.6 Crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police have arrested two Madhya Pradesh residents for siphoning 5.6 crore from the railway goods clearing and forwarding establishment labour board using fake cheques and signatures.

Details of fraud

The duo has been identified as Kaushalendra Madhukar Dekate, 42, and Virendra Harikishan Dahikar, 41, hailing from MP’s Balaghat. After siphoning the amount, the accused shifted the ill-gotten gains to another account.

According to the police, after the chairman of the board registered an FIR at the Pydhonie police station, the EOW launched an investigation, culminating in the arrest of Dekate and Dahikar in Balaghat. Later, they were presented before the court, which remanded them to police custody.

The complaint detailed the fraudulent withdrawals, with Dekate extracting Rs1.91 crore on two occasions using cheque numbers 282 and 284. Simultaneously, Dahikar made withdrawals via cheque number 277, transferring the funds to a bank account in Balaghat.

Further investigations underway

The police inquiry is focused on determining the source of identical cheque numbers and the origin of the signatures employed in the illicit transactions.

A police official said that investigations are underway to identify the party responsible for issuing cheque numbers and ascertain whether any bank personnel were complicit in facilitating the fraudulent activities.