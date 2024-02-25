'New Fraud In India’: Deepak Chahar Falls Victim To Online Food Delivery Scam, Accused Of Lying By Zomato

Deepak Chahar | Credits: Twitter

Team India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar fell prey to online food delivery fraud by Zomato on Saturday, February 24. Chahar took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to highlight his ordeal of ordering food online from Zomato.

The 31-year-old shared a screenshot of the food he ordered from Zomato and mentioned that the food delivery giant accused him of lying after he didn't receive the food despite showing it 'delivered' on the Zomato app. Chahar believes that other customer must have faced similar issues.

"New fraud in India. Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn’t receive anything. After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying . M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story." Deepak Chahar wrote on X.

However, Zomato responded to Deepak Chahar's tweet and apologized for the inconvenience while ensuring a swift action into the matter.

Hi Deepak, We're deeply concerned about your experience and apologize for any inconvenience. Rest assured, we take such issues seriously and are urgently looking into the matter to ensure a swift resolution. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) February 24, 2024

Responding to Zomato in the same thread, Deepak Chahar emphasised that a lot of people are facing similar issue, adding that refunding the money won't resolve hunger.

"Just wanted to highlight this as lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken giving back the money of the order will not solve the issue. Hunger cannot be compensate with money ."