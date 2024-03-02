Nashik: Girl Attacks One-Sided Lover With Knife, Arrested

Representational picture |

A disturbing incident of assault unfolded in the Phulenagar area, leaving a 24-year-old youth seriously injured due to a dispute stemming from one-sided love. The attack, carried out by a girl accompanied by a man, resulted in the victim sustaining severe injuries from a sharp knife. In response, a case of attempted murder has been filed at the Panchavati police station, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

The arrested suspects, identified as Aman Salim Syed and Kaveri Jagtap, were apprehended in connection with the assault on Prakash Vijay Sawant (24) from Phulenagar. According to the complaint lodged by Dinkar Sawant, a resident of the Bhardawadi area, the incident occurred near the Samaj Mandir area close to Mico Clinic on Friday afternoon. Allegedly, the suspects confronted Sawant, accusing him of making unwanted phone calls to the girl.

Amidst the altercation, the enraged duo attacked Sawant with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious injuries. Sawant is currently undergoing medical treatment for his injuries. The swift response from the police led to the arrest of the two involved in the assault.

However, in a contradictory turn of events, a case of molestation has been registered against the injured Sawant based on a complaint filed by the young woman involved. She alleges that Sawant molested her by expressing affection over the phone. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the sequence of events and gather further evidence.