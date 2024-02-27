 Nashik: NMC Budgets ₹5 Crore For Tree Census Amid Legal Wrangle
Nashik: NMC Budgets ₹5 Crore For Tree Census Amid Legal Wrangle

Under the Maharashtra Urban Area Tree Protection and Preservation Act, the NMC is mandated to conduct a tree census every five years

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is entangled in a legal dispute over the previous tender for tree counting within its limits, as the court deliberates on the matter. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the civic body has allocated ₹5 crore in this year's budget for a new tree census, with the tender set to be released shortly.

Nashik boasts a substantial number of trees, a result of plantation efforts by the NMC, citizens, and other government entities. The last tree census was conducted in 2016, with a Mumbai-based contractor tasked with the enumeration. However, discrepancies arose when the contractor reported 49 lakh trees in Nashik city, far exceeding the initial estimate of 25 lakh trees.

Amidst the dispute, wherein the contractor demands an additional ₹1.90 crore, the NMC has made provisions for various tree conservation and maintenance activities in the upcoming budget. Notably, a significant provision of ₹5 crore has been earmarked for the new tree census.

Under the Maharashtra Urban Area Tree Protection and Preservation Act, the NMC is mandated to conduct a tree census every five years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the census was halted, and now the NMC is gearing up to resume this essential task, underscoring the importance of regular tree enumeration for environmental preservation.

