Nashik News: Women Duped By Thieves In Subsidy Scheme Scam | Representational Photo

In a distressing incident at Dwarka Circle, two thieves exploited the trust of unsuspecting women, convincing them to remove their jewellery under the guise of availing a subsidy scheme. The incident unfolded on Sunday around 1pm, leading to a case of fraud being registered at the Bhadrakali police station.

Shobha Govind Khambekar, residing in Chawhata, was accompanied by her sister as they headed to Dwarka Circle. The thieves approached them with a deceptive promise, stating that they could secure a subsidy of ₹2,000 from a scheme if the women allowed them to take a photograph. The cunning culprits led the victims to the Kathegalli area, where they encountered another thief posing as a senior officer.

Under the ruse of needing a photograph for the supposed subsidy application, the thieves instructed Shobha and her sister to remove their jewellery. Trusting the fake officials, the women complied and handed over jewellery and cash amounting to ₹73,200, placing them in a wallet. The crafty thieves then orchestrated a momentary distraction, claiming to tie a bag, during which they swiftly absconded with the victims' belongings.

The victims were left waiting, as the thieves assured them they would return after completing the subsidy formalities. However, when the thieves failed to reappear, Shobha became suspicious and inspected the bag. Realising the theft, she promptly reported the incident to the Bhadrakali police station.

A case of fraud has been registered against the two thieves, and authorities are investigating the matter to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. The incident serves as a stark reminder for residents to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of schemes or offers, especially when approached by unfamiliar individuals.