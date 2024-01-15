Pune: Renowned Classical Singer Prabha Atre Laid To Rest With State Honours - See Photos | Anand Chaini

Renowned classical singer Dr Prabha Atre was laid to rest in Pune on Monday with full state honors after passing away from a cardiac arrest at her residence on Jangali Maharaj Road at the age of 92 on Saturday.



A funeral procession was held from her residence to Vaikunth Smashan Bhoomi in Sadashiv Peth, attended by many renowned artistes, including Ajay Pohankar, Ajay Chakraborty, Shrinivas Joshi, Bharat Kamat, and Suyog Kundalkar, among others. Senior Congress leader Ulhas Pawar was also seen paying his respects.

Anand Chaini





Born on September 13, 1932, Atre was known for her multi-faceted personality. Besides being a classical vocalist, she also excelled as an academician, researcher, composer, and author. A science and law graduate, she had a doctorate in music.



She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honor, in January 2022. She was earlier honored with the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Anand Chaini





Atre was a pioneer in popularising Indian classical music in the west, giving her first performance in 1969. She displayed constant innovation and creative endeavour in the treatment, design, and presentation of musical material. Whether 'khyaal,' 'tarana,' 'thumri,' 'dadra,' 'ghazal,' or 'bhajan,' her sincerity to her art and sensitivity to the times clearly surfaced in her thinking and her singing.



She also composed new ragas such as Apoorva Kalyan, Madhurkans, Patdeep, Tilang, Bhairav, Bhimkali, and Ravi Bhairav.

Anand Chaini





At a young age, she played leading roles in Marathi stage musicals, including 'Sangeet Sharda,' 'Sangeet Vidyaharan,' 'Sangeet Shakkallol,' 'Sangeet Mrichchakatik,' 'Biraj Bahu,' and 'Lilaw.'



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled her death, saying her life was a symphony of excellence and dedication. "Dr Prabha Atre Ji was a luminary of Indian classical music, whose work was admired not just in India but across the globe. Her life was a symphony of excellence and dedication. Her efforts have greatly enriched our cultural fabric. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM said in a post on X.



President Droupadi Murmu also mourned the demise and posted on X, "Grieved by the unfortunate demise of the great Hindustani classical vocalist Dr. Prabha Atre ji, who was honoured with all the three Padma awards besides numerous other recognitions. Dr. Atre was a multi-faceted personality who excelled as a scholar, composer, performer, and author. She gave a new dimension to Kirana Gharana and played a significant role in taking Indian classical music to the world."