Nashik News: Temperature Drop Brings Cozy Vibes, But Spells Trouble For Rabi Crops | Photo: Unsplash

As temperatures take a dip in the Nashik region, residents are relishing the cozy ambiance, but the sudden cold spell is taking a toll on Rabi crops, especially in the eastern part of Nashik district. On January 15, Niphad tehsil recorded a temperature drop to 6.5 degrees Celsius, impacting the agricultural landscape.

The eastern region of Nashik is currently grappling with severe cold weather, marked by dense morning fog and chilly temperatures throughout the day. While the cold weather is generally favourable for Rabi crops like wheat and gram, grape-growing farmers are facing challenges.

Vineyards in Eklaharegaon, Samangaon, Chadegaon, Kotamgaon, Mohgaon, Bableshwar, Chandgiri, Jakhori, Hinganvedhe, Kalvi, Gangapadli, Lakhalgaon, Odha, Shilapur, and Madsangati in the eastern region are in full bloom. However, the dropping temperatures during the grape's sugar release process raise concerns for grape producers. The fluctuating temperatures in the district over the past few days, after a period of mild cold in November-December, add to the uncertainty.

The risk of grape cracking due to the harsh winter conditions looms large. Grape-growing farmers are adopting various measures to protect their vineyards, including covering those with plastic paper, morning watering, lighting between vineyards, and creating smoke to maintain warmth. To safeguard the colour of exportable grapes, farmers are resorting to wrapping grape bunches with paper, incurring additional costs.

Ramdas Dukare Patil, a grape grower, emphasised the necessity of covering grape bunches to preserve their colour. However, this practice comes at a cost, with a bundle of papers weighing 10kg priced at ₹2,500. Additionally, labour costs range from ₹8-10,000 per acre. Despite these efforts, the unpredictability of nature leaves farmers anxious until the grapes reach the market and fetch the desired prices.