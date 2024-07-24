Nashik News: Protest of Vaidyanagar Residents for Removal of Encroachment; Travel Agent Defrauds Tourist, Abandons Them At Chandigarh Airport

Nashik News: Protest of Vaidyanagar Residents for Removal of Encroachment; School Students Detained, Youth Held And More |

The residents of Sydney Tower A and Sydney Tower B in General Vaidyanagar staged a protest in front of the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, demanding the removal of encroachments on an open plot. In their statement to Commissioner and Administrator Dr Ashok Karanjkar, the residents mentioned that they had previously submitted three letters to the Municipal Corporation regarding this encroachment, but no action had been taken.

The residents recorded their complaint at seven different instances, highlighting that no concrete action has been taken against the unauthorised construction on the vacant municipal plots. They expressed concerns that the lack of action is allowing some social miscreants to deliberately create social instability.

The protest was attended by Nandkishore Shirude, Sachin Dusane, Kailas Jalamkar, Sachin Kharote, Sandesh Aher, Dinesh Bhuse, Namrata Bhuse, Gayatri Kharde, Chhaya Bakre, Nandu Shirude, Mrs. Shirude, Ambadas Narayan Vani, Devidas Patil, Kailas Deshmukh, Nikhil Patil, Vinod Shinde, Sachin Dusane, Mrs. Dusane, and others.

Travel agent defrauds tourist

In a shocking incident, 36 tourists from Nashik, who had planned a trip to Kullu Manali, were abandoned at Chandigarh airport by their travel agent. The suspect, Rajeev Madanlal Chanda (40, residing at Omkar Heights, Indiranagar, Nashik), fled after taking money from the tourists, leaving them stranded.

A case of fraud amounting to ₹4 lakhs has been registered against Rajeev Chanda at the Ambad Police Station. According to the complaint filed by Shubhangi Hemant Badgujar (residing at Shakuntala Heights, Janak Nagri, Kamthwade), the agent had organised a four-day trip from Nashik to Kullu Manali and back, scheduled between January 12 and February 15.

For this trip, 36 tourists, including Shubhangi, registered and paid a total of ₹5,33,000 to Rajeev Chanda. This amount covered air travel, hotel bookings, and meals. On January 12, the tourists were flown from Mumbai to Chandigarh by the agent. However, upon reaching Chandigarh airport, the agent disappeared. The tourists then discovered that no hotel bookings had been made as promised.

The stranded tourists had to bear the entire trip expenses themselves to return to Nashik. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted by the authorities.

Read Also IAS Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Collectorate Orders Probe Into Disability Certificate

Assault Incident in Mahadevwadi Area

An incident occurred in the Mahadevwadi area where an individual assaulted a husband during an argument with his wife. The victim, 58-year-old Sanjay Laxman Shinde, sustained injuries after being beaten with a weapon. A case has been registered at the Satpur police station.

The suspect, identified as Makya Vishnu Bhalerao, resides in Mahadevwadi, Satpur. According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Shinde, the incident took place last Monday evening (15th) when he and his wife were arguing in front of their house. During the dispute, the suspect allegedly abused and attacked Sanjay Shinde, resulting in injuries to his leg and right rib. Sub Inspector Batule is conducting further investigation into the matter.

Read Also Special Camp in Pune Registers Third-Gender Individuals and New Voters Ahead of Assembly Elections

School Students Detained, youth Arrested for Possessing Sharp Weapons

The police have detained three school students carrying sharp weapons and arrested an 18-year-old youth. This action was taken by the team of Crime Branch Unit One.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Rahul Gautam Waghmare (18, resident of Sant Kabir Nagar). According to information received by Naik Milind Singh Pardeshi of the Crime Branch Unit I, it was learned that four boys would come to the Yashwant Colony area near Model Colony with sharp knives in their pockets.

Under the guidance of Police Inspector Madhukar Kad, a team consisting of Assistant Sub-Inspector Sugan Sabre, Constable Dhananjay Shinde, Ramesh Koli, Amaldar Appa Panwal, Muktar Sheikh, Rajesh Rathod, Amol Koshti, and Kiran Shirasath laid a trap. When the four boys arrived in the Yashwant Colony area, the team detained them. Upon thorough investigation, it was revealed that three of them were minors. Rahul Waghmare, being of legal age, was arrested. A case has been registered against the four individuals at the Gangapur police station.